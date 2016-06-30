© jackie egginton dreamstime.com

Universal Display Corporation buys BASF’s OLED IP

Universal Display Corporation has through its wholly-owned subsidiary UDC Ireland Limited, acquired the OLED Intellectual Property assets of BASF SE.

The assets include over 500 issued and pending patents around the world, in 86 patent families. Largely consisting of phosphorescent materials and technologies, BASF’s OLED portfolio has an average lifetime of 10 years. The purchase price for the acquisition is approximately EUR 87 million.



“We are pleased to enhance our extensive key patents in phosphorescent materials with BASF’s complementary OLED IP portfolio,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display.



“One of our key objectives is to develop and deliver an all-phosphorescent emissive stack. We believe that this acquisition will help further these research efforts, principally in the development of commercial blue emissive systems. As a leading player in the OLED ecosystem with 20+ years of know-how and experience in emissive materials and technologies, we believe that we are best positioned to incorporate and leverage BASF’s IP assets into our existing broad and robust portfolio of 3,600+ issued and pending patents worldwide. We expect this acquisition to strengthen our commercial development pipeline of new and next-generation OLED systems and bring additional value to our customers and shareholders,” he continued.