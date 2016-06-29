© mailthepic dreamstime.com Business | June 29, 2016
Amkor Technology opens MEMS packaging line in China
Driven by the increase in global demand for sensors from the smartphone and automotive markets, Amkor Technology is ramping up a new MEMS and sensor packaging line at its facility in Shanghai.
This new line will build on the expertise accumulated at Amkor’s MEMS packaging line in the Philippines, which has produced more than 2.1 billion units of MEMS and sensors since 2011.
“Because the package influences device performance, MEMS and sensor development requires close collaboration between device technologists and packaging engineers,” said John Donaghey, Amkor’s corporate vice president, Mainstream Products business unit. “Our Shanghai expansion allows us to better serve customers in Greater China and internationally.”
The sensor content of smartphones, Internet of Things devices, and smart automobiles is increasing rapidly. According to Yole Développement, this has spurred unit growth in the MEMS market to an expected 13% compound annual growth rate through 2021. Additionally, miniaturization and the need for advanced MEMS and sensors are driving the need for “sensor fusion,” which integrates more functionality into a single package.
The new MEMS and sensor line in Shanghai uses Amkor’s standard strip-based processes, and offers leading-edge test protocols to speed time-to-market.
