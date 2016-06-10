© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Sa-ba expands with new plant in Bulgaria

Turkey-based automotive lighting manufacturer Sa-ba is planning to invest BGN 10 million (or EUR 5.8 million) in a new manufacturing facility in the Bulgarian city of Dimitrovgrad.

The new facility – which will create some 300 new jobs in the region – is scheduled to be up and running by September 2017, Umut Kuley, sales manager of Sa-Ba told SeeNews.



The region has also recently attracted the attention of another auto-parts manufacturer; Japanese Yazaki is also planning to set up shop in Dimitrovgrad and is investing EUR 30 million in a new facility – ready by the end of 2018 – that will create more than 3’500 jobs, SeeNews reports.