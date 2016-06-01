© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Plessey expands distribution network with Freeway Lighting

Plessey has entered into a distribution agreement for the UK and Ireland with distributor Freeway Lighting.

Ian Wood, Technical Director of Freeway Lighting, said, "Freeway is very pleased to be starting this partnership with Plessey. We specialise in the distribution of Solid State Lighting components and have been developing our LED EcoSystem over recent years to include many solutions for our customers. The Plessey products will be an excellent addition to the Freeway Lighting Linecard, complementing the existing product portfolio perfectly."



Giuliano Cassataro, Plessey Sales Director, said, "We have been immensely impressed with the skills within Freeway for finding lighting solutions for difficult applications. We are keenly looking forward to working with them and bringing to Freeway some of the innovative lighting technologies and solutions Plessey has built up using our MAGIC GaN-on-silicon technology."