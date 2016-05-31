© kentoh dreamstime.com

Nokia completes the acquisition of Withings

Just a short month after the announcement was made and earlier than had been expected has Nokia closed the acquisition of Withings S.A.

Through this acquisition, Nokia Technologies has established a new Digital Health business unit led by Cédric Hutchings, formerly CEO of Withings, who reports to Ramzi Haidamus, president of Nokia Technologies.



"This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the history of Nokia Technologies as we extend our product portfolio to include a series of powerful digital health technologies," said Ramzi Haidamus, president, Nokia Technologies. "The Nokia brand is synonymous with innovation, connectivity and consumer technology and the acquisition of Withings puts us in a perfect position to capitalize on the huge opportunity in the health space. We're excited to welcome the Withings team to the Nokia family."