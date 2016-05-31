© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Data Respons receives contract worth SEK 40 million

Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 40 million (EUR 4.31 million) with a customer in Sweden within industral IoT and information technology.

The contracts comprise Industrial IoT solutions embedded in the customers’ industrial products offered in several vertical markets. The deliveries will be carried out in 2016 and 2017.



"The contract confirms the strong growth in Sweden with 30% in the first quarter. The trend with increased automation, digitising and everything connected (IoT) fit well with our R&D services and solutions. We can develop everything from sensor level to the mobile app, making us a good partner for our customers with their digital transition. We expect the high growth in Sweden to continue," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.