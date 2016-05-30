© dr911 dreamstime.com

Neo Solar Power shuts down Taiwanese factory

Solar cell manufacturer, Neo Solar Power (NSP) is planning to close its PV module facility in Hsinchu, Taiwan by the end of May.

The reason behind the closure is said to be that the annual production capacity – 60 MWp – of the facility is to small to reach economies of scale and also, the lease will expire at the end of May, according to a report in DigiTimes,



The company is setting up new PV module lined with an annual capacity of 500 - 600 MWp in Vietnam. Production is scheduled to begin at the end of the year, the report concludes.