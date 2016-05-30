© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Dan LY joins Peerless-AV as director of sales

Peerless-AV has appointed Dan LY as Director of Sales for France and Southern Europe (Spain, Portugal and Italy).

In his new role he will focus on business development, team management, customer satisfaction and channel partnerships.



“As we continue to grow our presence in EMEA, we need to keep up with rising demand in key territories by bringing new talent on board,” comments Gordon Dutch, Managing Director, Peerless-AV. “Dan LY brings excellent market development and leadership experience to our Export team and will be valuable addition to the company and our customers.”



In his previous position, Dan LY was Head of Region Southern Europe at a global provider of visual solution products where he and his team doubled revenues over three years. Prior to that he held various IT channel and account management roles with responsibility for strategic partners, purchasing and sales.