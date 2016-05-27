© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Richardson RFPD partners with GaN Systems

Richardson RFPD, entered into an agreement with GaN Systems Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Richardson RFPD will sell GaN Systems’ GaN on Si power devices on a global basis, excluding Israel.

GaN Systems manufactures a range of gallium nitride high-power transistors for consumer, enterprise, industrial, solar/wind/smartgrid, and transportation power-conversion applications.



“GaN Systems adds another innovative technology to our power-conversion linecard,” said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president. “GaN Systems brings GaN industry leadership to our portfolio, which already includes silicon carbide industry leaders. This ensures we can better support our customers that want to leverage the benefits of wide-bandgap semiconductors.”



"GaN Systems’ products have been adopted globally across consumer, industrial, datacenter and transportation markets,” said Larry Spaziani, GaN Systems vice president of sales and marketing. “To respond to the increased demand for our products and to provide the highest level of service for customers and prospects, we are pleased to partner with Richardson RFPD, a leading global distributor with a strong energy and power focus and dedicated resources in the markets we serve."