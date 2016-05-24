© GCT

GCT delivers 10 million dual USB connectors for Raspberry Pi

Global Connector Technology (GCT) has shipped its ten millionth Dual USB connector USB1035 for the Raspberry Pi.

Two dual USB connectors are used on each Raspberry Pi device to enable the attachment of peripherals such as keyboards, mice and webcams which provide the Pi with additional functionality.



The GCT dual, USB type A, connector was initially chosen for cost, service, lead time and reliability. The challenge as Raspberry Pi sales exploded was to deliver very high volumes to multiple subcontractors handling Pi production, the company states in a press release.



As sales increased GCT’s production lines were expanded, in order to offer a stable and short lead time. The decision was made to invest in fully automated tooling to maintain a level of quality with high throughput. The GCT factory is now capable of producing 1.4 million pieces per month.



“Here at GCT we’ve continued to work closely with Raspberry Pi’s supply chain to not only fulfil orders, but help to plan and ensure increased volumes could be met without any compromise on lead time, price or quality. This ensured that we were able to deliver connectors for the Raspberry PI project as demand grew” stated Andrew Stewart – EU Sales Manager of GCT. “This project shows our flexibility to expand our production capabilities to support our customer’s projects”.