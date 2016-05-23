© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Peerless-AV and Siewert & Kau sign distribution agreement

AV technology company Peerless-AV has signed a distribution agreement with Siewert & Kau Computertechnik GmbH.

Under the agreement Siewert & Kau will provide resellers and system integrators in Germany with a range of mounts and AV solutions from Peerless-AV. The addition of Siewert & Kau as a further distribution partner in Europe is part of Peerless-AV’s continued channel expansion strategy in Europe.



The distribution agreement covers the entire product portfolio of Peerless-AV, including a range of mounts for flat screen monitors and projectors, solutions for digital signage and video walls and interactive kiosk technology solutions.



Michael Pittner, Purchasing Manager at Siewert & Kau, comments on the partnership: “The requirement to provide complete solutions is growing in many application fields all the time. Especially in the digital signage environment, where the deployment scenarios and opportunities for digital media content are constantly expanding. With Peerless-AV, we are especially pleased that we have a top manufacturer of mounts and accessories on board. The products are user-friendly and easy to install, and are an ideal complement to our displays and digital signage solutions.”