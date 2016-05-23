© mailthepic dreamstime.com

GlobalWafers to acquire Danish Topsil’s silicon activities

Taiwanese GlobalWafers will acquire the silicon (FZ and CZ) activities of Danish Topsil Semiconductor Materials.

GlobalWafers will pay DKK 320 million (or EUR 43 million) for the Topsil activities. The acquisition is subject to approval from Topsil’s shareholders. The transaction is expected to be completed early July 2016.



Topsil has a portfolio of 3”–8” Float Zone and Czochralski/EPI silicon wafers manufactured at its production plant in Denmark and in Poland, as well as a global presence with local sales representation in China, Denmark, India, Japan, Poland and the US. Topsil’s silicon activities generated approximately DKK 270 million (EUR 36.3 million) in revenue in 2015.



GlobalWafers will further strengthen Topsil's worldwide distribution platform, especially in the rapidly growing markets in China, Japan and Taiwan. The acquisition is in line with GlobalWafers’ strategy to expand its operation into Float Zone wafers and consolidate its global position within the silicon wafer industry.



Doris Hsu, chairman and CEO of GlobalWafers, said: “Topsil is one of the best FZ companies in the industry. SAS and GWC have been working with Topsil very closely for almost 20 years. Today, we are very pleased to be further strengthening our relationship with Topsil via this acquisition. With the excellent technical and management team of both companies, it will significantly create Synergistic Value to be one of the best semiconductor wafer suppliers in the industry and providing total solution and maintaining positive growth of the companies together with our customers and partners in the world.”



Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO of Topsil, further commented: “Topsil’s management fully supports the transaction. All of our employees have worked very hard to build Topsil’s position in an extremely difficult market, and we are pleased to see GlobalWafers recognising the value of our business and our highly skilled employees. Together we can strengthen our position in the global semiconductor market and create a strong supplier for our customers. I am confident that Topsil’s employees can look forward to a positive and exciting future.”