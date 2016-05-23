© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Richardson and GPT Group sign franchise agreement

Richardson Electronics has entered into a new franchise agreement with Global Power Technologies Group, a manufacturer of low-cost SiC semiconductors for the commercial power market.

The agreement aligns with Global Power Technologies Group’s efforts to identify new opportunities using SiC technology, as market demand continues to expand for power electronics and green energy technologies.



“We are pleased to align with a key innovator of SiC discrete power devices and SiC-based power modules and subsystems for the electric vehicle/hybrid electric vehicle, server, solar inverter, lighting, and power industries,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Global Power Technologies Group’s focus on highly efficient and compact products with high integration and performance at a low cost results in game-changing power electronics for our customers.”



“Richardson Electronics performs a unique service to the power semiconductor industry and is an ideal fit, with a highly technical sales force that concentrates on achieving design-wins,” stated Michael Digangi, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer of Global Power Technologies Group.