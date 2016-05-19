© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Business | May 19, 2016
Arrow and CentraLite enters distribution agreement
Arrow has entered a nationwide distribution agreement with CentraLite Systems, a provider of products that enable a connected world.
According to the terms of the agreement, Arrow will be the first active distributor of Jilia, CentraLite’s IoT (Internet of Things) developer framework.
Jilia is a cloud-based IoT framework that allows developers to establish IoT connectivity between smart devices by using a single, simple API framework.
“CentraLite has sourced components from Arrow for a long time, and we value their knowledge, professionalism and technical competency,” said Sean Bryant, vice president of sales and marketing at CentraLite. “We are thrilled to have Jilia represented in that same professional manner by Arrow Electronics.”
“Arrow is excited to add the Jilia platform to our growing IoT solutions portfolio. It removes a lot of the cost and frustration our customers face in quickly developing new connected technologies and bringing them to market,” said Aiden Mitchell, vice president of IoT sales at Arrow. “Jilia is ideal for Arrow’s industrial and commercial customers looking to develop innovative IoT solutions for a wide variety of markets and applications, including intelligent lighting.”
