© jackie egginton dreamstime.com

Ascatron get financing for SiC-technology

Swedish Ascatron develops power semiconductors based on Silicon Carbide, SiC. Now, they are awared 4 million euro.

According to the company, the technology radically reduce losses in electrical transformers. Losses can be up to 20% when electricity is converted to adjust voltage and frequency with conventional technology.



Ascatron focuses on high voltage applications where the energy savings will be very large by using SiC. Ascatron has now completed the A-round financing intended for the final development of its first own SiC semiconductor products. The total of 4 M€ is shared between 3 M€ in equity capital, and 1 M€ in an innovation grant.



“We have started to implement our advanced material technology in a production equipment for SiC epitaxy”, says Adolf Schöner, CTO of Ascatron. “The next step is to optimize our device design and outsource the remaining manufacturing of the chip to a foundry with capacity for volume production”.