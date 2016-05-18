© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

ARM buying british Apical

ARM has acquired the entire share capital of Apical Limited a global player in imaging and embedded computer vision intellectual property (IP) products.

The acquisition accelerates the ARM ecosystem’s growth into new markets such as connected vehicles, robotics, smart cities, security systems, industrial/retail applications and Internet of Things devices, the companies writes.



Apical’s imaging products are used in more than 1.5 billion smartphones and approximately 300 million other consumer/industrial devices including IP cameras, digital stills cameras and tablets. The acquisition is valued at $350 million. Apical employs approximately 100 people, mainly at a research and development centre in Loughborough, UK.



“Apical has led the way with new imaging technologies based on extensive research into human vision and visual processing,” said Michael Tusch, CEO and founder, Apical. “The products developed by Apical already enable cameras to understand their environment and to act on the most relevant information by employing intelligent processing. These technologies will advance as part of ARM, driving value for its partners as they push deeper into markets where visual computing will deliver a transformation in device capabilities and the way humans interact with machines.”

ARM evolved from the need to bring flexib