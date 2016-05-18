© hopsy

Thinfilm's NFC to support local beer industry

Thinfilm today announced a partnership with Hopsy, a U.S local craft beer marketplace and beer delivery service.

The two companies will collaborate to integrate ThinfilmsNFC OpenSense technology into a variety of locally produced craft beers across the United States. The wireless NFC tags will enable microbreweries to engage with consumers, educate customers, and differentiate their respective brands.



Hopsy was created as an alternative distribution system through which customers can order fresh draft beer directly from local breweries and have it delivered right to their door. The beer is packaged in 32-ounce containers called growlettes, and each container will feature an NFC OpenSense tag as part of its label. Hopsy currently offers over twenty different beers from

twelve San Francisco Bay Area breweries, with plans to access more beers and breweries soon.