u-blox expands in Taiwan

u-blox has officially inaugurated a new office in Taipei, Taiwan, this month.

The move to larger facilities comes with a growing business in response to Taiwan’s booming telematics and IoT markets.



“This new office attests to u-blox’s expansion in Taiwan. It was necessary for us to move to a bigger office to accommodate a growing Customer support and Marketing team, which is fully dedicated to answering customers’ needs in a timely manner,” explains Ming Chiang, Country Manager of u-blox Taiwan.