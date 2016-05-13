© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

THAT appoints Microtek as new distributor in Japan

THAT Corporation, a provider of ICs for professional audio, has appointed Microtek Inc. as its new distributor in Japan.

With offices in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kanagawa, Microtek serves a broad cross section of Japan’s electronics manufacturers.



“THAT Corporation’s highly regarded audio IC products are a strong addition to our distribution portfolio,” said Jun Iizuka, President, Microtek. “THAT’s focus on professional audio will help us expand our complementary products in this market segment, while increasing THAT’s penetration within Japan’s world-famous pro audio companies. Microtek is well positioned to provide local support throughout Japan for THAT’s customers, new and old.”



In order to insure a smooth transition, Sadao Honda, founder and director of THAT’s previous distributor, MON-SMC, will continue to offer technical support to existing customers and Microtek.



Les Tyler, President of THAT, added, “Several of THAT’s latest pro audio ICs have resonated with Japanese pro audio manufacturers. Microtek is the right partner for us to help leverage THAT’s strength into a larger share of the Japanese market.”