© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

TSMC: no impact from earthquake at Hsinchu

The Taiwanese semiconductor giant, TSMC, said its Hsinchu operations in northwestern Taiwan was unaffected by the earthquake that hit the region on Thursday.

A quake – with a magnitude of 5.6 – hit northeast Taiwan on Thursday, according to a Reuters report citing the US Geological Survey. There were reportedly a smaller quake around the Hsinchu region just south of Taipei, where several tech companies have operations.



However, in a statement to Reuters, Elizabeth Sun, a senior director at the company told the news agency that: "At the point, TSMC sees no impact from the earthquake,."