© aydindurdu dreamstime.com Components | May 12, 2016
Cypress adopts Cadence design tools 40nm automotive chips
Cypress Semiconductor has selected the full Cadence RTL-to-signoff digital design flow and complete Spectre circuit simulation platform for all of its 40nm automotive chip designs.
The Cadence digital flow consists of the Innovus Implementation System, the Genus Synthesis Solution, the Tempus Timing Signoff Solution, Conformal Low Power and the Quantus QRC Extraction Solution. These tools collectively enabled Cypress to achieve improved individual tool throughput and productivity gains. Specifically, the Innovus Implementation System provided Cypress with significant power, performance and area (PPA) benefits. In particular, low power was a critical requirement for the Cypress 40nm automotive designs.
“We’re always up against tight deadlines to deliver innovative and reliable designs to our automotive customers,” said Dragomir Nikolic, worldwide CAD director at Cypress. “While looking at the digital offerings from Cadence, specifically the Innovus Implementation System and the Tempus Timing Signoff Solution, we've seen an opportunity to improve our quality of results while significantly reducing cycle time. We know these offerings are state of the art in the EDA industry, and we are eager to see the tools in action on our 40nm platform. In addition to low power, reliability and low parts per billion (PPB) defect rates are critical for us. The Innovus Implementation System routing capability enables us to drive those defects even lower for our automotive customers.”
“We’re always up against tight deadlines to deliver innovative and reliable designs to our automotive customers,” said Dragomir Nikolic, worldwide CAD director at Cypress. “While looking at the digital offerings from Cadence, specifically the Innovus Implementation System and the Tempus Timing Signoff Solution, we've seen an opportunity to improve our quality of results while significantly reducing cycle time. We know these offerings are state of the art in the EDA industry, and we are eager to see the tools in action on our 40nm platform. In addition to low power, reliability and low parts per billion (PPB) defect rates are critical for us. The Innovus Implementation System routing capability enables us to drive those defects even lower for our automotive customers.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments