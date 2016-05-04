© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Paul J. Reilly to retire from Arrow Electronics

Chris Stansbury has been named as the company's new senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately. He will succeed Paul J. Reilly who is retiring from Arrow effective Jan. 31, 2017.

In his new role, Mr. Stansbury will report to Michael J. Long, chairman, president and chief executive officer.



Mr. Stansbury has served for over 20 years in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as vice president and chief accounting officer for Arrow. Previously, he held vice president of finance roles at Hewlett-Packard and PepsiCo.



“Chris’s demonstrated track record of leadership and success makes him the ideal executive to succeed Paul in leading our Finance organization,” said Mr. Long. “As an important element of our succession-planning process, Paul will continue to work closely with Chris on an orderly transition.”



“Paul has served as a trusted advisor to me, the Board of Directors, and the company. He has been an instrumental part of driving the growth and success of Arrow,” Mr. Long said. “Paul has exceptionally planned and implemented this succession process, and he will continue to work with Chris and Arrow through Jan. 31 to ensure a seamless transition. We wish him all the best in his retirement ahead.”