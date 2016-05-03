© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Nvidia and Samsung agree to settle all outstanding IP litigation

Nvidia and Samsung have agreed to settle all pending intellectual property litigation between the two companies.

The agreement will lead to the immediate dismissal of all pending IP litigation in US district courts, the US International Trade Commission and the US Patent Office between the companies.



The settlement includes the licensing of a small number of patents by each company to the other, but no broad cross-licensing of patents or other compensation.