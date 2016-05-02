© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

ASE to invest $60 million in Cypress subsidiary

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering will invest USD 60 million in Deca Technologies – a Cypress subsidiary – and license Deca’s M-Series Fan-out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP) technologies and processes.

As part of the agreement, ASE and Deca will jointly develop the M-Series fan-out manufacturing process and will expand production of chip-scale packages using this technology. The technology is required for the reduced size and power consumption needed for portable Internet of Things (IoT) applications and smartphones. Deca’s version of it uses autoline technology developed by SunPower to decrease cost and manufacturing cycle time.



“At Cypress we have experienced the efficiency of Deca’s M-Series technology with our own chips and brought its benefits to our customers,” said T.J. Rodgers, Chairman of the Board at Deca Technologies and president and CEO of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. “With this investment from ASE, Deca now has strong validation of M-Series as a technology that will bring fan-out wafer-level packaging to mass production. This deal is a significant proof point for Deca and for Cypress’s ongoing strategy of investing in startups as part of our Emerging Technologies Division.”



“With the increasing demands to improve performance and reduce package size from the smartphone market and the emerging demand for IoT, the industry has been looking for a FOWLP technology with true manufacturability,” said Chris Seams, CEO of Deca Technologies. “Deca is excited to have ASE select our patented M-Series technology to meet this challenge. By leveraging ASE’s large customer base and world-class manufacturing expertise, we can bring FOWLP processing to high-volume reality.”