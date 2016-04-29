© tombaky dreamstime.com

Precise Biometrics signs license agreement with IDEX

Precise Biometrics has entered an agreement with IDEX for licensing of Precise Biometrics’ portfolio of algorithm solutions for fingerprint recognition.

The license agreement will generate royalty revenue based on sales of fingerprint sensors from IDEX that includes Precise Biometrics’ algorithm solutions. The agreement includes a limited initial fixed fee for the right to integrate and use Precise Biometrics’ software, which will be recognized starting from the second quarter 2016.



“IDEX is one of the most promising sensor vendors in the market and we are pleased to enter this collaboration, which further strengthens our position as the leading supplier of fingerprint software”, said Håkan Persson, CEO of Precise Biometrics.



“Precise Biometrics offer industry leading algorithm solutions suitable for a range of applications. We are collaborating on a number of specific market opportunities together with Precise Biometrics”, said Dr. Hemant Mardia, CEO of IDEX.