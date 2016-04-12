© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Cadence to acquire Rocketick

Cadence Design Systems has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Rocketick Technologies Ltd., an Israel based provider of multicore parallel simulation.

Rocketick’s technology accelerates Cadence Incisive Enterprise Simulator to provide up to 6X speed-up for register-transfer-level (RTL), up to 10X speed-up for gate-level functional and up to 30X speed-up for gate-level DFT simulations using standard x86-based servers.



The integration of Rocketick’s technology will serve to strengthen Cadence’s System Design Enablement strategy by delivering high-performance simulation to accelerate the development of complete systems with the consumer end-product in mind.



“Ensuring that SoC verification is completed on time within ever shrinking project schedules is driving the strong need to speed up the underlying logic simulation technology,” said Dr. Anirudh Devgan, senior vice president and general manager of the System & Verification Group and the Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence. “Rocketick is the leading, established provider of parallel simulation technology. I look forward to welcoming the Rocketick team to Cadence as we accelerate our innovation in functional verification to solve our customers’ most difficult challenges.”