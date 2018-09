NXP looking to sell standard chip business?

© mopic _dreamstime.com

NXP Semiconductors is reportedly weighing a sale of its standard products business – a deal that could see a pricetag of USD 2 billion.

The company is weighing a potential sale of its business unit which manufactures diodes, transistors and various standard chip products, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter.The sources told Bloomberg that NXP is seeking at least USD 2 billion for the business unit, and that the company has received interest from Chinese companies including Jianguang Asset Management Co., an investment firm known as JAC Capital.There has previously been dealings between the two companies, JAC Capital bought NXP's RF unit – for about USD 1.8 billion – last year. The divestment of the RF unit was a condition for the Freescale merger.