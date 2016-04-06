Innovation in a time of change

© gunnar3000 dreamstime.com Business | April 06, 2016
As the year progressed, the rate of economic growth in major regions such as the US, Europe and Japan has slowed, along with China’s growth. These macroeconomic conditions have impacted our growth, and that of the overall analog sector, over the short-term. While remaining cautious due to global economic conditions, we remain optimistic for the long-term and expect this slowing cycle to be a short one.
For Linear Technology, we continue to do what we do well. In a world dominated by electronics, we solve the tough problems in analog and power. Our products address many technical challenges, enabling fundamental electronics to be more energy efficient, precise, reliable and compact. Our analog design team works closely with our customers to help anticipate the technical challenges they’ll face in their next generation of products.
Linear is a global company, with 59 percent of sales generated internationally and 72 percent of sales as export. We continue to build on our broad product line of power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, RF and interface ICs, µModule® subsystems and wireless sensor networking products. And we are committed to producing our products as long as customers need them, with our no-obsolescence policy.
Industrial is our largest end market, with applications in medical, instrumentation, process control and factory automation. Our products have the robustness and reliability for use in harsh, demanding environments such as manufacturing plants, wind generators, solar plants, oil refineries, chemical plants and mines.
Electronics are rapidly proliferating in automotive and transportation, our fastest growing end market. Fuel efficiency, safety, infotainment, and performance are creating unique analog challenges, solved by our innovative products. This market is going through rapid change, with the move to hybrid/electric vehicles, improved safety systems and sophisticated navigation and entertainment systems.
We are dedicated to continuing product innovation, attention to quality and reliability, and maintaining our short and predictable delivery lead times. With these and many other innovations, we anticipate a bright future.
-----
Author: Lothar Maier, CEO, © Linear Technology Corp.
Innovation in a time of change
Calendar year 2015 started off strong. We saw growth in all our major end markets, with our largest—automotive and industrial—showing the most gains.
Over the past several years, we’ve focused our team of analog designers and field sales and applications engineers on these key markets, and it’s paying off. These have become the fastest growing areas of the global analog market, as electronics continues to proliferate in today’s automobiles and industrial systems.
Lothar Maier
As the year progressed, the rate of economic growth in major regions such as the US, Europe and Japan has slowed, along with China’s growth. These macroeconomic conditions have impacted our growth, and that of the overall analog sector, over the short-term. While remaining cautious due to global economic conditions, we remain optimistic for the long-term and expect this slowing cycle to be a short one.
For Linear Technology, we continue to do what we do well. In a world dominated by electronics, we solve the tough problems in analog and power. Our products address many technical challenges, enabling fundamental electronics to be more energy efficient, precise, reliable and compact. Our analog design team works closely with our customers to help anticipate the technical challenges they’ll face in their next generation of products.
Linear is a global company, with 59 percent of sales generated internationally and 72 percent of sales as export. We continue to build on our broad product line of power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, RF and interface ICs, µModule® subsystems and wireless sensor networking products. And we are committed to producing our products as long as customers need them, with our no-obsolescence policy.
Industrial is our largest end market, with applications in medical, instrumentation, process control and factory automation. Our products have the robustness and reliability for use in harsh, demanding environments such as manufacturing plants, wind generators, solar plants, oil refineries, chemical plants and mines.
Electronics are rapidly proliferating in automotive and transportation, our fastest growing end market. Fuel efficiency, safety, infotainment, and performance are creating unique analog challenges, solved by our innovative products. This market is going through rapid change, with the move to hybrid/electric vehicles, improved safety systems and sophisticated navigation and entertainment systems.
We are dedicated to continuing product innovation, attention to quality and reliability, and maintaining our short and predictable delivery lead times. With these and many other innovations, we anticipate a bright future.
-----
Author: Lothar Maier, CEO, © Linear Technology Corp.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments