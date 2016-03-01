© olivier26 dreamstime.com

ams names semiconductor veteran Alexander Everke as CEO

ams AG has named Alexander Everke as CEO of ams, effective immediately. Bringing more than 24 years of semiconductor industry experience to the company, he joined ams' management board as CEO designate in October 2015.

Alexander Everke has held senior executive positions with Siemens, Infineon and NXP during his career. Prior to joining ams, he was Member of the NXP management team serving as Executive Vice President and General Manager for NXP’s Multimarket Semiconductors, High Performance Mixed Signal and Infrastructure & Industrial business units. He holds master’s degrees in electrical engineering and international business.



“This is an exciting time to lead ams. Sensors touch almost every aspect of our lives – from smartphones to wearables, IoT devices, industrial applications and connected vehicles – and ams is poised for further growth with our portfolio of industry-leading sensor technologies,” commented Alexander Everke.



Former CEO Kirk Laney will become the company’s Chief Strategist for Sensors and remain a member of the Management Board. Under his leadership as CEO, ams defined its strategic focus on sensor solutions and recorded strong growth as a leading provider of sensors and analog ICs.



Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner, Chairman of ams’ Supervisory Board, emphasized: “The Supervisory Board would like to thank Kirk Laney for his excellent leadership and strong achievements as CEO. We are glad to welcome Alexander Everke as new CEO of ams and have great confidence in his vision and strong drive for results to take the company forward and capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”