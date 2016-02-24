© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen Business | February 24, 2016
SUNY Poly, Globalfoundries team up for patterning center
SUNY Polytechnic Institute and Globalfoundries have established a new Advanced Patterning and Productivity Center (APPC), which will be located at the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE) in Albany, New York.
The USD 500 million, 5-year program will accelerate the introduction of Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technologies into manufacturing. The center is anchored by a network of international chipmakers and material and equipment suppliers, including IBM and Tokyo Electron, and will generate 100 jobs.
“Globalfoundries is committed to an aggressive research roadmap that continually pushes the limits of semiconductor technology. With the recent acquisition of IBM Microelectronics, Globalfoundries has gained direct access to IBM’s continued investment in world-class semiconductor research and has significantly enhanced its ability to develop leading-edge technologies,” said Dr. Gary Patton, CTO and Senior Vice President of R&D at Globalfoundries. “Together with SUNY Poly, the new center will improve our capabilities and position us to advance our process geometries at 7nm and beyond.”
“In partnership with Globalfoundries, IBM and Tokyo Electron, we will leverage our combined expertise and technological capabilities to meet the critical needs of the industry and advance the introduction of this complex technology,” Dr. Alain Kaloyeros, President and CEO of SUNY Polytechnic Institute.
EUV lithography is a next-generation semiconductor manufacturing technique that produces short wavelengths (14-nanometers and below) of light to create minuscule patterns on integrated circuits. The technology is critical to achieve the cost, performance, and power improvements needed to meet the industry’s anticipated demands in cloud computing, Big Data, mobile devices, and other emerging technologies.
The APPC will tackle the challenges associated with commercializing EUV lithography technology. A key component of the center will be the installation of the ASML NXE:3300 EUV scanner, a tool for the development and manufacturing of semiconductor process technologies at 7nm and beyond. This installation follows the installation of the IBM supported ASML NXE:3300B EUV scanner already in place at SUNY Poly.
The center aims to bring mask and materials suppliers together to extend the capabilities of EUV lithography through exploring fundamental aspects of the patterning process. Other projects will be focused on enhancing productivity, in preparation for implementing EUV lithography in the manufacturing of products in Globalfoundries’ production facility in Malta, New York.
