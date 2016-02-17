© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Connector Systems sold to Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has entered into an agreement to acquire Connector Systems Limited, a value-added IT solutions provider, representing emerging and developing vendors in both Australia and New Zealand.

Connector Systems has strong specialist skills in cabling, networking, wireless, security, storage/backup and voice vendors. The acquisition is subject to certain customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the 2016 first quarter. Connector Systems will operate as a business unit within Ingram Micro’s Value Division.



Gary Bigwood, Managing Director, Technology Solutions, Ingram Micro (NZ) Ltd, says Connector Systems is a perfect fit with Ingram Micro’s strategy to accelerated growth in high value markets. Ingram Micro and Connector Systems are committed to working closely together to ensure a smooth integration of operations with minimal disruption to resellers and end user customers.



“For the past 35 years, Connector Systems has been recognised by the channel for its focus on adding value for its customers and helping resellers grow their businesses. The Connector Systems team is highly talented and well respected in the market and their experience and proven skill set will be an excellent addition to Ingram Micro,” says Bigwood.



Connector Systems Mark Dasent commented, “Ingram Micro is a market leader, which we believe will enable Connector Systems to accelerate our growth and profitability as we leverage the additional support, IT systems and access to capital. This is an excellent opportunity for our company, partners and employees and we look forward to becoming a part of Ingram Micro.”



“This acquisition expands Ingram Micro’s industry leading solutions portfolio with the addition of approximately 30 new vendors in New Zealand and 15 in Australia,” says Bigwood.