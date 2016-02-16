© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Ingram Micro acquires CEE division of RRC Group

Ingram Micro it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Division of RRC Group, a value-added distributor, specializing in IT enterprise solutions.

Headquartered in Poland, the CEE division business brings to Ingram Micro a suite of service offerings including logistics, education and technical and marketing support. The business also supports a portfolio of higher value solutions focused on networking, security, IT infrastructure and auto identification products and services from technology partners, including Cisco, IBM, EMC, Zebra and Avaya.



The CEE division has operations in Poland, Hungary, Serbia, Romania, Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovenia, Macedonia and Albania, which increases Ingram Micro's presence in the region. The addition is expected to contribute more than USD 250 million in annual revenue and be slightly accretive to Ingram Micro's 2016 non-GAAP earnings.



The associated leadership team will join Ingram Micro upon close of the transaction to assist in the integration and help lead the combined business thereafter. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016.