Thinfilm receives order for NFC SpeedTap tags

Thin Film Electronics has received a 5-figure unit order for NFC SpeedTap tags from a global FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) brand.

The client is working closely with Thinfilm on conversion and product application initiatives, and discussions for future field trials are underway. The total sales volume of the client is several billion units annually.



Including this purchase, Thinfilm has now received pilot orders for its NFC Solutions products from companies spanning several targeted verticals, including wine and spirits, specialty foods, pharmaceutical packaging, tobacco, and medical devices. The Company expects NFC-enabled products featuring Thinfilm’s OpenSense technology to reach the market in H1 2016.



“Interest in our NFC Solutions product line continues to grow,” said Davor Sutija, Chief Executive Officer for Thinfilm. “This pilot order for NFC SpeedTap – from a leading global FMCG brand – highlights Thinfilm’s product diversity and is a testament to the Company’s ability to create NFC-based smart-packaging solutions for a range of vertical markets. The interest in NFC solutions from global leaders in the verticals we are targeting continues to be significant.”