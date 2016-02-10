© evertiq

Macnica Americas expands distribution agreement with Ambarella

Macnica Americas has completed a distribution franchise agreement with Ambarella to include all of North and South America.

This represents an expansion of the franchise to extend beyond Europe, where the two companies have previously been engaged.



Ambarella, Inc. is a developer of low-power, high-definition (HD) and Ultra HD video compression and image processing solutions. The company’s products are used in professional and consumer applications including security IP-cameras, wearable cameras, flying cameras and automotive video processing solutions.



“Macnica is pleased to be able to now support Ambarella customers across the United States, Canada, and the rest of the Americas,” said John Burton, President of Macnica Americas, Inc. “Ambarella is a great fit with Macnica’s technical expertise in the video market and with our other product lines, including image sensors and WiFi products."



“We are pleased to have Macnica Americas as our distributor for Ambarella products in the Americas,” said Chris Day, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Ambarella. “Macnica’s experience as a technical distributor will help us expand our market presence to reach more customers designing new and cutting edge applications.”