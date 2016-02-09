© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Molex expands Its Medical business with new capabilities

Through ongoing investments in R&D, as well as strategic acquisitions and partnerships, Molex has built an extensive portfolio of solutions that medical original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can integrate into their healthcare devices.

“Today’s life-saving healthcare devices feature increasingly sophisticated capabilities that require equally sophisticated electronics to reliably and cost-effectively transmit data, signals, images and power,” said Anthony Kalaijakis, strategic medical marketing manager, Molex.



Recently, Molex expanded its reach in the medical field with two key acquisitions: ProTek Medical Ltd., a contract engineering design and manufacturing firm that specializes in supplying custom solutions for medical device manufacturers in the medical industry.



A well as certain assets of Soligie, a developer of flexible printed electronic solutions used in several industries, including medical applications such as diagnostics, EKG leads, surgical equipment/devices and wearable sensors.



Other acquisitions that have contributed to the company’s expansion of its medical business include Polymicro Technologies, Temp-Flex Specialty Wire and Cable, Affinity Medical Technologies and FCT Electronics Group.