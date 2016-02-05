© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Micron president Mark Adams resigns

Micron Technology's President Mark Adams will resign for personal health reasons. He will remain with the company until February 2016, to support the transition.

"Mark has been a stellar leader and contributor to Micron's growth and success during his time with the company," said Micron CEO Mark Durcan. "We thank him for his dedication and service and wish him the very best with his recovery and into the future."



Adams joined Micron in June 2006 and has served as President since February 2012.