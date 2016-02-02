© future electronics

Future Electronics moves to new regional HQ in Germany

Future Electronics has officially opened the new headquarters for its Central Europe region, in Muenchen, Germany.

The move to a new – and bigger – office complex near the site of the Messe Muenchen exhibition halls provides Future Electronics with space to accommodate its growing workforce. The Central Europe division of Future Electronics, which includes the D/A/CH countries and The Netherlands, is in the middle of an expansion programme as it gears up to support growing numbers of customers and an expanded line-up of suppliers.



The increased floor space available in the new office will allow Future Electronics to accommodate more specialist engineers dedicated to fast-growing market and technology segments such as connectivity, LED lighting and power electronics.



In addition, the office complex provides communications facilities and a suitable configuration for the larger customer-service operation that Future Electronics is establishing in Muenchen. This comes in response to rising demand from manufacturers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and The Netherlands for Future Electronics’ logistics and inventory management programmes.



Ole Gerkensmeyer, Future Electronics’ Regional Sales Director for Central Europe, said: “Central Europe is possibly the most competitive region for electronics component distribution in the world. Future Electronics' new, larger regional headquarters is going to help us continue to succeed by keeping our levels of customer service and engineering support ahead of our competitors while serving a growing customer base.”