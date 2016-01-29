© esa

Sentinel-2 Contract for RUAG Space Finland

The European Copernicus programme, Sentinel-2 C and D satellites, will provide free satellite data and services for the environment, climate and security. Copernicus includes RUAG Space products.

Copernicus collects, processes and disseminates reliable information on environment and security of services. The program is an ambitious, long-term joint effort by the EU, the European Space Agency ESA and their respective Member States.



RUAG Space Finland will deliver the Remote Interface Units for Sentinel-2 C and Sentinel-2 D satellites. The Remote Interface Unit measures essential satellite health parameters and commands other units in the whole spacecraft.



"The signed contract is a good example of the company's long heritage and success in satellite interface and control product area. This creates good opportunities to further develop the product area along with the recently started Sentinel-6 RIU product delivery project", says Harri Lähti, General Manager of RUAG Space Finland. "This contract adds to the recent order intake with a value of more than 10 million Euro. The company's future outlook is promising and we are full of expectations for the already started satellite programs such as EUMETSAT's MetOp Second Generation weather satellite program and ESA's science mission to the Jupiter moons, Juice."