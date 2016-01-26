© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Mouser signs global distribution deal with Red Pitaya

Mouser Electronics has entered into global agreement with Red Pitaya, manufacturers of the Red Pitaya system, centered on an open-source software development platform for test and measurement applications.

The Red Pitaya product line is designed to help people learn programming and create designs ranging from simple DIY projects (such as automated lighting and alarm systems) to professional testing equipment.



The Red Pitaya board runs on an FPGA system-on-chip (SoC) with dual-core ARM Cortex®-A9 processor and includes 512MBytes of RAM as well as an SD Card slot. The board features two analog RF inputs with 125MS/s sampling rate and a 14-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC), two analog RF outputs with 14-bit digital-to-analog converter (DAC), Ethernet, USB, and two sets of 26-pin extension connectors.



Red Pitaya includes five basic instrument applications (including an oscilloscope and spectrum analyzer) available free of charge from the Red Pitaya application marketplace. The board’s connectivity and web interface let users access Red Pitaya functionality from smartphones, tablets, or PCs. Mouser is also now offering the Red Pitaya extension module, which adds compatibility with Arduino shields and Seeed Grove connectors for additional sensing capabilities.