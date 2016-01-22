© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

RS signs marketing partner agreement with Infineon

RS Components has signed a global marketing partner agreement with Infineon Technologies to distribute the company’s portfolio of semiconductors and other electronic components.

"RS is a proven global electronic component distributor that has developed excellent eCommerce capabilities and a world-class logistics infrastructure," said Andreas Forstner, Head of Online Sales at Infineon Technologies. "This new co-operation ensures that engineers, developers and makers across all sizes of organisation and anywhere in the world can get fast and easy access to our growing range of products and technologies."



"Infineon is a world-leading and trusted supplier of semiconductor products and technologies across diverse industries," said Jon Boxall, Global Head of Semiconductors at RS. "This global agreement guarantees that the extensive portfolio from Infineon can be quickly made available to engineers via our global warehouses and easy online selection on the RS website."



RS stocks electronic components developed by Infineon and International Rectifier including: discrete semiconductor devices such as bipolar transistors, rectifiers, MOSFETs, IGBTs, high-power thyristors and diodes including TVS, varactor and Schottky types; power management devices such as AC/DC and DC/DC power conversion ICs, low-dropout voltage regulators, intelligent power switches and motor driver ICs; plus a range of other components including microcontrollers and MCU development kits, sensors, RF and wireless control ICs and LED driver ICs, and more.