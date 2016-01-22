ChipMOS Bermuda and ChipMOS Taiwan to merge

© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

The board of directors at ChipMOS Bermuda and its 58.3% owned subsidiary ChipMOS Taiwan have approved a merger between the two companies, with ChipMOS Taiwan becoming the surviving company.

ChipMOS Bermuda holders to receive USD 19.77 in cash and stock for each ChipMOS Bermuda common share"The proposed corporate restructuring is an important milestone for us," said S.J. Cheng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ChipMOS Bermuda and ChipMOS Taiwan. "The completion of the merger will allow us to more efficiently operate as a singular entity and brand, placing ChipMOS in an even stronger position for future growth and development."Image: