Kontron sells 49% of Canadian subsidiary to Ennoconn

Kontron AG and Ennoconn Corporation have agreed to enter into a strategic partnership, which will result in Ennoconn taking on a 49% stake in KCI, paying USD 57.3 million to Kontron.

This transaction will be subject to regulatory and corporate approvals, which are expected to be obtained during early 2016.



"The partnership is a transformational milestone for Kontron with major implications for its strategic move to become a leading provider of hardware/software solutions, as well as its presence in the APAC region. By taking this step with Ennoconn, one of the largest hardware manufacturers globally, Kontron positions itself to take advantage of a rapidly changing technological world, determined primarily by the brisk development of the Internet of Things (IoT)," Kontron writes in a press statement.