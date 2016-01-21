© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Microchip's MOST150 implemented in the new Volvo S90

Microchip Technology's MOST150 Technology has been implemented in the new Volvo S90. This is the second Volvo model where its infotainment system includes MOST150 technology.

The MOST150 standard continues to meet Volvo Cars´ bandwidth demands. This latest version of MOST technology can transport video, audio, packet and control data with zero processor overhead and offers dedicated application specific hardware interfaces to simplify data communication.



"We are very pleased to see Volvo Cars continuing the roll out of the latest MOST150 technology to the new S90, just a couple of months after the release of the new XC90 with MOST150 Technology," said Dan Termer, Microchip's Automotive vice president. "Volvo Cars' ongoing deployment demonstrates that MOST technology continues to be the de-facto standard for automotive infotainment networks."