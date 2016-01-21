© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

ON Semi extends offer to acquire Fairchild - again

ON Semiconductor has oce again extended its offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Fairchild Semiconductor International for USD 20.00 per share.

This time the offer will now expire one minute following on February 3, 2016, unless further extended as required or permitted by the merger agreement. All other terms and conditions of the Offer remain unchanged