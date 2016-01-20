© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Vector opens second office in China

The Stuttgart-based specialist for automotive electronics, Vector, is acknowledging the importance of the Chinese market by opening a second business site in China.

Based on rapid growth in the Chinese market, a second office has now been opened in Beijing, so that the company can work closer to its customers in northern China.



Along with its main business site in Shanghai, the Vector site in Beijing will now support customers in northern China with the same lineup of Vector software and hardware, consultation services, technical support and training.



CEO of Vector China is Peter Liebscher summarises the reasons for founding the additional business site in Beijing: “Along with the large automotive OEMs with their classic drive concepts, more and more new businesses are also becoming established in northern China, especially those specializing in development, production and sales of electric vehicles. We are offering these new customers professional support, and above all quick response times.”



“Driver assistance systems will continue to become increasingly more intelligent, and the exchange of information between intelligent systems – from vehicle-to-vehicle or from vehicle-to-traffic infrastructure – is rapidly becoming more established. Themes such as security and connectivity will quickly gain in significance. Customers working in these thematic areas can now also obtain better support from our new business site in Beijing, which means, above all, that we are able to assist them quicker and more comprehensively,” Liebscher adds.



Peter Liebscher and his team, currently numbering 60, assist Chinese users in the areas of development of distributed systems, ECU testing, ECU software, ECU calibration, ECU measurement technology, in-vehicle diagnostics along with process management and development.