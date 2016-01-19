© pichetw dreamstime.com

New Vision Display acquires OSD Displays

New Vision Display has completed its acquisition of Florida-based OSD Displays – a provider of custom OLED, TFT and STN displays.

OSD Displays will continue to support its existing customer base, operating as a division of New Vision Display, Inc.



OSD Displays offers OLED, TFT and STN display solutions for various end-customer applications. The acquisition of OSD Displays adds a vital new category of display technology to NVD’s portfolio – that of Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Displays.



“We are very excited about this acquisition,” states Jeff Olyniec, CEO of NVD. “OSD Displays is a great asset to our company, allowing us to offer an even stronger display portfolio to our customer base.”