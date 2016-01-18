© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Focus Display Solutions partners with Allied Electronics

US based Focus Display Solutions is expanding its distribution channels through Allied Electronics.

In partnership with Allied Electronics, Focus Display Solutions offers: multi-interface color TFT modules, low power LCDs, Touch-panel technology, low-cost/in-stock TFTs and Character and Graphic displays for new project designs.



Focus Display Solutions focuses on fast prototype builds, engineering support and low cost solutions. The company has been seeking a partnership with a distributor for some time now and finally chose Allied Electronics.



Together, Focus Display Solutions and Allied Electronics intend on making the LCD purchasing process easier and faster.