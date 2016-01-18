© pichetw dreamstime.com

Bourns acquires Murata's trimming potentiometer business

Murata Manufacturing. and US-based manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, Bourns, have reached an agreement for Murata to transfer its trimmer potentiometer business to Bourns.

Going forward, both parties will collaborate in preparing for the handover. The transfer of the acquired assets will begin in early 2016.



“The acquisition of Murata’s trimming potentiometer business brings two significant strategic advantages for Bourns – a stronger competitive position particularly in Asia, and additional depth to Bourns’ world-leading Trimpot® product line,” said Erik Meijer, President and COO of Bourns. “As the inventor of trimming potentiometers more than 60 years ago, we are proud to continue Bourns’ pioneering legacy with the acquisition of Murata’s well-regarded trimming potentiometer product lines. This acquisition continues the company’s ongoing commitment to offering products and solutions that add value and functionality while lowering the total cost of ownership for our customers.”



“The Bourns transition team is working closely with Murata to ensure continuity, seamless product availability and the highest level of customer service,” explained Hans van Delft, Vice President and General Manager of the Bourns Industrial Division. “Leading this transition, I want to personally assure both Murata’s and Bourns’ customers that Bourns will continue the same industry-leading product performance, quality and reliability they have grown to trust.”



Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.