© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | January 18, 2016
Bourns acquires Murata's trimming potentiometer business
Murata Manufacturing. and US-based manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, Bourns, have reached an agreement for Murata to transfer its trimmer potentiometer business to Bourns.
Going forward, both parties will collaborate in preparing for the handover. The transfer of the acquired assets will begin in early 2016.
“The acquisition of Murata’s trimming potentiometer business brings two significant strategic advantages for Bourns – a stronger competitive position particularly in Asia, and additional depth to Bourns’ world-leading Trimpot® product line,” said Erik Meijer, President and COO of Bourns. “As the inventor of trimming potentiometers more than 60 years ago, we are proud to continue Bourns’ pioneering legacy with the acquisition of Murata’s well-regarded trimming potentiometer product lines. This acquisition continues the company’s ongoing commitment to offering products and solutions that add value and functionality while lowering the total cost of ownership for our customers.”
“The Bourns transition team is working closely with Murata to ensure continuity, seamless product availability and the highest level of customer service,” explained Hans van Delft, Vice President and General Manager of the Bourns Industrial Division. “Leading this transition, I want to personally assure both Murata’s and Bourns’ customers that Bourns will continue the same industry-leading product performance, quality and reliability they have grown to trust.”
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“The acquisition of Murata’s trimming potentiometer business brings two significant strategic advantages for Bourns – a stronger competitive position particularly in Asia, and additional depth to Bourns’ world-leading Trimpot® product line,” said Erik Meijer, President and COO of Bourns. “As the inventor of trimming potentiometers more than 60 years ago, we are proud to continue Bourns’ pioneering legacy with the acquisition of Murata’s well-regarded trimming potentiometer product lines. This acquisition continues the company’s ongoing commitment to offering products and solutions that add value and functionality while lowering the total cost of ownership for our customers.”
“The Bourns transition team is working closely with Murata to ensure continuity, seamless product availability and the highest level of customer service,” explained Hans van Delft, Vice President and General Manager of the Bourns Industrial Division. “Leading this transition, I want to personally assure both Murata’s and Bourns’ customers that Bourns will continue the same industry-leading product performance, quality and reliability they have grown to trust.”
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments