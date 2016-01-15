© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

TSMC saw its fourth quarter revenues slip

TSMC recorded consolidated revenues of NTD 203.52 billion, net income of NTD 72.84 billion, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2015.

Year-over-year, the company's fourth quarter revenues decreased 8.5%. Compared to third quarter 2015, fourth quarter results represent a 4.2% decrease, and a 3.3% decrease in net income.



In US dollars, fourth quarter revenue was USD 6.24 billion, which decreased 6.4% from previous quarter and decreased 13.7% year-over-year.



Gross margin for the quarter was 48.6%, operating margin was 38.3%, and net profit margin was 35.8%.



Shipments of 16/20-nanometer accounted for 24% of wafer revenues, and 28-nanometer process technology accounted for 25% of total wafer revenues. Advanced technologies, defined as 28-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 49% of total wafer revenues.