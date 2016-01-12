© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Amphenol completes FCI Asia acquisition

Amphenol Corporation has completed the previously announced acquisition of FCI Asia Pte Ltd (FCI).

“The acquisition of FCI expands Amphenol’s high technology product portfolio while enabling the Company to better serve our customers across many of our end markets” said R. Adam Norwitt, Amphenol’s President and CEO. “We are excited to welcome FCI’s talented organization to Amphenol and look forward to working together with them to drive outstanding operating performance.”